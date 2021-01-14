Pierce County Superior Court jury trials postponed again amid coronavirus pandemic

Pierce County Superior Court officials said Wednesday they are suspending jury trials until at least March 1, 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The judges made this decision for the safety of witnesses, litigants, defendants and court staff during this time of continued elevated COVID-19 positive case numbers,” a press release from the court said. “The court believes the additional delay will help more of our potential jurors and court participants obtain vaccinations, thus creating a safer environment for all involved.”

The order doesn’t apply to bench trials or other court appearances.

Pierce County Superior already had suspended civil jury trials until at least March, and criminal jury trials until at least February.

Courts first suspended trials last year. Pierce County and others slowly resumed them with safety precautions, then as cases surged postponed them again.

Statewide totals were 278,544 cases and 3,789 deaths as of Tuesday.