Tacoma libraries will halt services for 2 weeks due to budget shortfall. Here’s when

Due to a budget shortfall, Tacoma library services will halt for two weeks in 2021.

Tacoma Public Library (TPL) announced Wednesday that the first week libraries will be closed is Feb. 21-28.

The second week will be Nov. 28 to Dec. 5.

“The closure dates were selected during weeks when library usage is historically low, in order to minimize impact on the public,” TPL stated in a press release.

TPL leaders sounded the alarm in October when they found they were facing a $2 million budget deficit and cuts of 22 staff positions.

An amendment to the budget by Tacoma City Council in November decreased that deficit to $1 million. The amendment prevented layoffs, but to make up the deficit, TPL staff agreed to take two weeks of unpaid furlough each year of the 2021–2022 biennium.

The furloughs equate to a 4 percent reduction in pay for both years.

The library’s eight branches are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but curbside pick-up is available and book drops are open 24/7.

During the week-long closures, these curbside services will not be available. All book drops will be locked and closed.

No materials will be due during the closures.

“Patrons should keep books and materials at home until the library system reopens,” TPL stated.

TPL will also go dark virtually.

TPL’s social media accounts will be inactive during the closure, and its website and online catalog will be unavailable. Patrons will not be able to search the catalog, place holds on materials or check their library accounts.

Email, phone and live chats will also be unavailable. No virtual programs or events will occur during the closures.

Patrons will be able to access any eBooks, audiobooks and magazines that are checked out and downloaded prior to the closure dates.