Tacoma to recognize winners of MLK Jr. service awards virtually on Monday

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Tacoma’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration.

This year, the 33rd annual event will be held virtually at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. It can be viewed online and streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/cityoftacoma. It also will be played on TV Tacoma.

This year’s theme is “Collective Voices/Collective Hope.”

King led the civil rights movement in the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. The city’s program highlights his lasting impacts on equity in the community.

The event will feature local performers and recognize winners of the MLK Jr. Community Service Awards.

Alicia Mathurin is the recipient of the Lifetime Service Award, which honors an individual or group dedicated to providing services to a specific community.

Mathurin works as director of community engagement for Annie Wright Schools and is co-founder of Tacoma Community Market that features Black-owned businesses.

“Alicia honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy in two ways: Creating a space for people of color — specifically women — to gather and talk about racial issues and social justice; and also by being a co-founder of the Tacoma Community Market where vendors of color are showcased and can be celebrated,” according to a press release from the city.

Joy S. Wilde, 12-year old founder of storiesforequality.com and recipient of Seattle Mariners’ 5-Year Scholarship for excellence in Softball Playing and school accomplishments, is the recipient of the Emerging Leader Award. The award recognizes individuals who are 30 years or younger.

“Her name says it all. Reading her story brought us joy,” the selection panel said in a press release. “Ms. Wilde is truly an emerging leader in Tacoma.”

Finally, Shalisa Hayes will be awarded the Mayor Victoria Woodards’ Special Recognition. Hayes is an advocate for mothers who have lost children to violence. Hayes lost her 17-year-old son to gun violence in 2011. She helped lead the charge for the creation of the Eastside Community Center.

“Shalisa Hayes is a visionary whose determination and resilience have created a destination where youth and community members of all ages can build greater connectedness, creativity, and health,” said Mayor Woodards.