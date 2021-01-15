Pierce Transit CEO announces retirement after more than five years at the agency

Pierce Transit’s CEO announced Thursday she will retire after 30 years in the public transportation industry.

Sue Dreier said she will leave her position later this year. She has committed to remaining at the agency until a transition plan is in place inlate May or early June, a Pierce Transit statement said.

Dreier, 61, started her career as a bus operator in Lane Transit District in Eugene, Oregon, became a transit services manager and left for Salem-Keizer Transit in Salem, Oregon to be its chief operating officer.

She joined Pierce Transit as the agency’s CEO in 2015. Dreier said in a statement her career has been satisfying.

Under her tenure, Pierce Transit added 16 percent more bus service and created a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, a Pierce Transit statement said.

Pierce Transit is a public transportation agency that serves Pierce County with 971 employees and a $154 million budget.

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will begin the recruitment process for a new CEO in the coming weeks, the statement said.