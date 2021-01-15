Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Puyallup

Photo by Getty Images

A pedestrian died after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Puyallup late Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2:56 p.m. in the vicinity of West Stewart Avenue.

“Arriving officers found an unknown male had been struck by a southbound Amtrak train and was deceased at the scene,” Puyallup police said in a statement. The male did not carry identification.

The train continued a short distance and stopped, blocking the intersection of 7th Street Southwest and West Stewart Avenue.

“Officers do not suspect foul play and are working with witnesses and Amtrak personnel to determine what led to the train striking the man,” Puyallup police said.