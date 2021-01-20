Puyallup animal shelter fire leaves 33 dogs and cats with an urgent adoption need

This dog and others were dispatched to foster homes following a fire Tuesday night at Sunny Sky’s Animal Rescue in Puyallup.

A fire in a Puyallup animal shelter sent volunteers scrambling Tuesday night and left 33 dogs and cats in dire need of homes.

Two volunteers were working at Sunny Sky’s Animal Shelter when an electrical panel fire sent smoke through the building. No people or animals were injured, said Eileen Young, a board member and volunteer.

“We’re so glad that it happened when our volunteers were there,” Young said.

The volunteers had the fire mostly knocked down by the time fire crews arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of East Main Avenue. Animals were quickly evacuated.

The fire left the building without electricity or heat.

The animals were staying with foster families Wednesday, Young said. Some were temporarily taken in by South Hill Veterinary Hospital and PetSmart.

The no-kill shelter operated an animal hospital into 2020 but had to close it and switch to an all-volunteer model after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all staffed and run by volunteers,” Young said Wednesday. “We spend an incredible amount of time there volunteering.”

Sunny Sky’s will hold an adoption event and fundraiser at the Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse on Saturday. Potential adopters need to be approved, Young said. An application can be found on the shelter’s website.

Damage to the building is still being assessed, Young said.

“The hope is to get back as soon as possible, if we can,” she said.