Lane closures happening this week for maintenance on busy Tacoma street

Cars drive along Schuster Parkway in Tacoma on Dec. 8, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Drivers should expect delays this week along Schuster Parkway in Tacoma.

The inside lanes of northbound and southbound Schuster Parkway between South 4th Street and Ruston Way will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and Thursday, Jan. 28.

The city’s Street Operations Division is closing the lanes for landscape maintenance.

There will be signs to notify drivers of the project and any potential changes. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

“Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area,” the city stated in a press release.