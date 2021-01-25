Tacoma police release name of officer who drove through street-racing crowd

Tacoma police on Monday identified the officer who drove through a crowd downtown Saturday night and ran over at least one person.

Khanh Phan, 58, has been with the department for nearly 30 years. He was placed on paid administration immediately after the incident at South 9th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Several bystanders took cell phone video of Phan, who was alone in a patrol SUV, backing up a few feet and revving the engine. His SUV then suddenly surged forward, striking a group that had surrounded his vehicle and running over at least one person.

He then continued forward and stopped before calling for medical aid.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, a multi jurisdictional unit formed late last year to investigate police force in the county, is looking into the incident.