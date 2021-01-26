Police and fire non-emergency number has changed in Pierce County

South Sound 911 announced Tuesday a new non-emergency phone number for situations that do not require immediate police, fire or medical response.

The phone number is 253-287-4455.

South Sound 911’s spokesperson, Kris McNamar, said incidents like a burglary that occurred while residents were away and there is no suspect or threat of danger, a vandalism that is not in progress and firework complaints are all non-emergencies.

Callers can also use the in-state toll-free number, 800-562-9800 for non-emergencies.

The old non-emergency number, 253-798-4721, will be phased out over the next six months. The number is owned by Pierce County, and South Sound 911’s move to its new building takes the emergency agency off of Pierce County’s phone system, McNamar said.

Sound Sound 911 staff are expected to move into the new Tacoma building in early June.

“The County told us the number would be forwarded for 6-12 months. For about six months after that, a recording will refer to the new number,” McNamar said.

In 2020, South Sound 911 answered 356,314 calls on the non-emergency line and 527,033 calls for 911. The public agency operates public safety communications for 38 police and fire agencies in Pierce County.

“The agency does not collect data regarding the number of 911 calls which would have been more appropriate for the non-emergency line,” McNamar said in a statement.

Certain non-emergency incidents may be reported online, depending on the jurisdiction. When in doubt, South Sound 911 recommends calling or texting 9-1-1.

“Our call takers are highly trained to assist callers with their particular situation and triage calls for service, so it is certainly okay to call 911 if you’re unsure of which number to call,” Executive Director Deborah Grady said.