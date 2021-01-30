Tacoma warehouse building catches fire on Saturday afternoon

A warehouse building caught fire on the 3100 block of South Pine Street, near the intersection of South Hood St. on Saturday afternoon, just before 1 p.m. Tacoma Fire arrived to the scene, where fire and smoke were pouring from the building.

As of 1:45 p.m., crews on scene had the fire contained to the single warehouse where the fire originated, and were still working to put it out.

“The whole roof is collapsed,” said Tacoma Fire spokesperson Joe Meinecke. “It’s a concrete structure and the walls are still standing. The roof is gone.”

Several fire engines were on scene after the fire began, fighting the fire both with overhead master streams and handlines from the ground.

Meinecke said it was unclear whether anyone was inside the building at the time the fire began. Fire crews will continue to gather more information as the fire is extinguished.