3 hurt after 2-vehicle wreck in south Pierce County Saturday night

Three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck near Spanaway Saturday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 9 p.m., a northbound and southbound vehicle collided on state Route 7, just north of 204th Street East, Troopers say.

It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the crash, although the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Tacoma, faces a possible charge of driving under the influence, according to the State Patrol.

The passenger in his car, a 19-year-old from Eatonville, was not hurt. The adult teen’s gender was not identified.

The Tacoma man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital as were the two people in the southbound vehicle, a man and woman in their 50s from Spanaway.

After the wreck, the road was blocked for nearly three hours, according to the State Patrol.