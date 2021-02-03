Cinemark to reopen movie theaters in Puget Sound area on Friday

“Let’s go to the movies!”

Those words, hardly spoken in the past year, can now be heard in and around Pierce and Thurston counties.

Starting on Friday, four Cinemark theaters will again be screening movies for the public and some private gatherings. Here’s the list of theaters in and around Pierce and Thurston counties that will be opening on Friday.

Century Federal Way and XD, 2001 S. Commons, The Commons at Federal Way.

Century Point Ruston and XD, 5057 Main St., Tacoma.

Century Olympia, Westfield Capital Mall, Olympia.

Cinemark expects to show “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Little Things,” “The Marksman,” “News of the World,”and more.

Moviegoers looking to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies. Cinemark will offer more than 20 Comeback Classic films such as “Anchorman,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Sing,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Legally Blonde,” “Selma,” “Groundhog Day” and more.

Cinemark also announced the safety precautions it is taking to keep patrons safe:

Each auditorium will be disinfected between shows using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. All public and high-touch spaces will be sanitized regularly.

Theaters will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party when tickets are purchased.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests inside the building and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the theaters. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

Cinemark is increasing the volume of fresh, outside air flowing into the theaters.

Seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods. Cash payment options will be limited.

Tickets are on sale now for standard showtimes and Private Watch Parties at www.cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app. Theaters will open about 20 minutes ahead of the first showtime.