Pierce County Superior Court facilities are open during the snow

Pierce County Superior Court officials said they’ll have regular business hours at the County-City Building, Remann Hall and Western State Hospital on Friday.

“Not all departments may be open at normal business hours, depending on driving/weather conditions, but the court will be open,” a press release from the court said. “Judicial Officers understand not everyone can make their court time, so they have the intention of being flexible.”

That plan might change given the forecast for Friday afternoon, the court said.

Anyone who can’t make their court date due to the weather, including attorneys and witnesses, needs to call the judicial assistant.

Or they should call 253-798-6697 if the hearing is in front of the commissioners, and 253-798-2988 for other criminal court dates.

If it’s a juvenile court date call 253-798-7900. If it’s at Western State Hospital, call 253-756-2951.