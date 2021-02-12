Local

Virginia Mason Franciscan cancels Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to weather

By The News Tribune

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Virginia Mason Franciscan health system is canceling Puget Sound-area COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled Saturday in anticipation of snowy weather.

Clinics at these locations are canceled:

The health system will notify people whose appointments are being postponed and will contact them within 72 hours to reschedule.

“Second dose appointments will be prioritized to keep those patients within the appropriate timeframe,” the health system said. “To expedite the rescheduling process, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health asks that patients please do not call before Monday, February 15.”

People interested in more information on vaccine appointment rescheduling at the listed locations can visit the health system’s website.

