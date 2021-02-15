COVID vaccine event planned in Tacoma this week

Another pop-up vaccine event is coming to Tacoma this week.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Monday that registration opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a drive-through event to be held Wednesday. The location was not given.

Log on to their site at 9 a.m. Tuesday for details.

You must be in Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1, and the health department prefers that you live or work in Pierce County to register.

That group includes those who are 65 and older, or 50 and older living in a multi-generational household. People who work in healthcare, medical first responders and people living or working in a long-term care facility are also eligible.

For two vaccine events held earlier this month that let in 2,000 people, all reservations filled within 16 minutes.

“We know some people don’t have access to the Internet or transportation,” the Health Department tweeted. “We’re working on plans to reach them soon. In the meantime, please reach out to your eligible loved ones and help them if you can.”

You can sign up for notifications at tpchd.org/notify. Registration links will not be sent to those who sign up for notifications.