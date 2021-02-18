Firefighters battling huge ship fire at Port of Tacoma’s Pier 12

The ship on fire is reported to be the 365-foot Aleutian Falcon, a seagoing trawler. Tacoma Fire Department

Tacoma firefighters are battling a large ship fire in the Port of Tacoma.

The vessel on fire is the 365-foot Alaskan trawler Aleutian Falcon, moored at Trident Seafoods on Pier 12.

The fireboat Destiny and several engines are fighting the blaze, which was reported shortly before 11 p.m. The West Pierce fireboat Endeavor joined about 11:45 p.m.

Engine companies on the scene were reporting two large plumes of black smoke from the ship and towering flames amidships. At midnight the ship was reported listing heavily.

A second alarm was called shortly after the first crews arrived about 11 p.m.

The fire department has requested response from the U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Ecology.

At 11:56 p.m., TFD reported on Twitter: “The fire continues to burn and crews have taken a defensive strategy as conditions are too unsafe for firefighters to board the vessel. Fireboat Destiny and West Pierce Fireboat Endeavor continue to use master streams to apply water.”

Foss tugboats were assisting firefighters in moving other vessels in danger from the fire. On of them, the vessel Constitution, was cut loose from the pier and towed into Commencement Bay.

At one point, TDF requested help from the Seattle fireboat Leschi, which got underway but was still two hours out when the request was canceled about 12:30 a.m..

Radio transmissions from the scene indicated there were 9,800 pound of ammonia stored near the stern of the Aleution Falcon. Fireboats were directing water to keep the fire away from that area. There was also concern about an oil barge moored near the bow of the vessel, and a the tug Wendell Foss was working to pull it clear.

According to the maritime website balticshipping.com, the Aleutian Falcon is an American-flagged seagoing fishing vessel built in 1981 in Chickasaw, AL. It is 356 feet long and displaces 2,051 tons. It was formerly known as the Petromar Falcon.

A Trident Seafoods website describes the Aleutian Falcon as a floating processor ship which normally carries a crew of 120. It normally operates during the herring session northward from Southeast Alaska to Bristol bay in the springtime, and in the summer returns southward to support the salmon fishery.