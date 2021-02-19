Data breach at Fred Meyer, QFC and other pharmacies might have exposed personal information

A data hack at Kroger pharmacies might have affected customers at Fred Meyer, QFC and other properties, the company announced Friday.

The breach involved software made by the Accellion company, Kroger said in a statement. It did not say when the incident occurred.

Accellion software was identified as the source of a December hack at the Washington State Auditor’s Office.

“Accellion notified Kroger that an unauthorized person gained access to certain Kroger files by exploiting a vulnerability in Accellion’s file transfer service,” the company said.

Kroger said it discontinued the use of Accellion software after the incident became known.

“While Kroger has no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, out of an abundance of caution Kroger has arranged to offer credit monitoring to all affected individuals at no cost to them,” the company said.

The incident did not affect the Kroger IT systems or any grocery store systems, the company said.

“No credit card, debit card, or digital wallet information or customer account passwords were affected,” Kroger said. “However, the Accellion software was used for secure file transfers of certain patient pharmacy and clinic records.”

Kroger said it’s contacting potentially impacted pharmacy and clinic customers to inform them of the incident.

Affected patient information might include: certain names, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, information to process insurance claims, prescription information such as prescription number, prescribing doctor, medication names and dates, medical history, as well as certain clinical services.

The Kroger announcement is the latest in a growing list of customers affected by the hack of California-based Accellion. Earlier this week, law firm Jones Day was identified as a victim.

List of potentially affected Kroger properties

Entities that may have been impacted include The Little Clinic, Kroger Pharmacies as well as its other family of pharmacies operated by Ralphs Grocery Company and Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. Those include Jay C Food Stores; Dillon Companies, LLC; Baker’s; City Market; Gerbes; King Soopers; Quality Food Centers; Roundy’s Supermarkets; Inc.; Copps Food Center Pharmacy; Mariano’s Metro Market; Pick N Save; Harris Teeter, LLC; Smith’s Food and Drug; Fry’s Food Stores; Healthy Options, Inc.; Postal Prescription Services; Kroger Specialty Pharmacy Holdings, and Inc. The incident also affected beneficiaries under The Kroger Co. Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, and The Kroger Co. Retiree Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.