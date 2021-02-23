Tacoma teacher group plans sick-out over COVID-19 safety concerns for in-person learning

A group of teachers in Tacoma are planning a sick-out Wednesday to draw attention to their demands for a safe return to in-person learning.

A post on Instagram Sunday by a group called Safe Return Tacoma encouraged Tacoma Public Schools employees to request a sick day, set students up with independent work and join in “mini actions” throughout the day.

“By participating in a sick out on an asynchronous late-start Wednesday, we are having minimal negative impact on students while still being able to send a clear message to the district: look how many of your employees don’t feel safe with your hybrid model!” the post stated.

Safe Return Tacoma defines itself as a group of nearly 100 rank-and-file members of the Tacoma Education Association (TEA), not union leadership. TEA president Shannon Ergun didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday about the sick-out. There are roughly 2,000 TEA members.

The Safe Return Tacoma group believes there are not adequate safety measures in place for students to return to in-person learning amid COVID-19, citing cohorts that are too large and not being told by the district whether building HVAC systems are up to date.

The group’s demands include only returning for in-person learning when the entire community has had access to vaccinations, allowing staff to choose whether to work on site or at home and hazard pay for staff.

Tacoma Public Schools spokesperson Dan Voelpel said the district hears and shares the concerns about returning for in-person learning.

“That’s why we’ve addressed all the issues with our labor partners in weekly and ongoing discussions,” Voelpel said. “Because we care so much about student and staff member health and safety, we’ve followed all the requirements, recommendations and guidance of our state and local health departments and the state Department of Labor & Industries for the safe return to schools of our staff and students.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released anticipated guidance earlier this month for reopening schools that emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

Some teachers feel Tacoma isn’t ready.

Tacoma teacher Jayla Watje is part of the Safe Return Tacoma group. She told The News Tribune on Tuesday that she’s unsure how many people will participate in the sick-out.

“The best I can say is that there will be people from almost every (high school), most middle schools, and a handful of elementary,” she said in an email.

Watje added there are staff members who do not want to use their leave or sick time because they are applying for Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and need to keep their leave accruals to be paid.

Watje feels the district can’t adequately follow CDC plans and that the risk is too high.

“We don’t want to be the canary in the coal mine,” she said.

Watje said she expects little to no disruption for students during the sick-out as most students are already remote learning on Wednesdays and not at school buildings. The sick-out brings awareness to the demands of the group for a safe return to school, she said.

Tacoma Public Schools announced earlier this month that grades 3-12 would return for in-person learning in a staggered schedule two days a week throughout the month of March. Grades K-2 have already returned for hybrid in-person learning.