Lakewood girl, 11, dies after shooting herself with mother’s gun, police say

An 11-year-old Lakewood girl fatally shot herself with her mother’s handgun Monday night.

Lakewood police said they responded to a call from the girl’s 10-year-old brother shortly after 11 p.m. The siblings were in an apartment near 86th Street Southwest and Steilacoom Boulevard.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and officers began rendering aid immediately after arriving on scene, Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital where she was declared dead, Lawler said.

Lawler said the girl was recording a video of herself when the gun fired. The mother was home at the time of the shooting, he said.

An investigation will attempt to determine if the shooting was accidental or suicide.

Police will also investigate how the girl gained access to the gun. Unsafe storage of firearms is illegal in Washington.