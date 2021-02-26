Fatal wreck shuts down southbound I-5 through Tacoma

Getty Images

A fatal multi-vehicle accident has snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 5 through Tacoma Friday night. Vehicles are being diverted off the freeway.

The wreck, just north of South 84th Street, occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m.

A semi-trailer was involved in the accident, according to Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan Burke.

Burke said the truck driver was traveling in the far right lane when he came upon slowing traffic. In an attempt to avoid it, he swerved into the left lane.

The semi then jack-knifed and struck cars in both lanes.

A female driver of one of those cars was killed. The semi jack-knifed across travel lanes, Burke said.

Traffic is being diverted onto 72nd Street and then re-entering I-5 at 84th Street. As of 7 p.m., Burke did not have an estimate when the freeway would be reopened.

We've reopened one lane of southbound I-5 in Tacoma. Continue to expect long delays or delay your travels if possible. pic.twitter.com/Vli8BXoOfi — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) February 27, 2021

Southbound travel was limited to a single lane on I-5 as of 6:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

DOT traffic data as of 7 p.m. shows stop and go southbound traffic on I-5 beginning north of the state Route 16 interchange.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.