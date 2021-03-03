Family of man killed by sheriff’s deputy in 2018 sues Pierce County

The family of a man killed by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy during a reported mental health emergency in 2018 has sued the department.

The lawsuit brought by 28-year-old William “Billy” Langfitt IV’s family was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Langfitt was fatally shot by deputy Colby Edwards after a loved one called 911 and said she needed help getting Langfitt to a hospital.

“There are significant issues in Pierce County that need to be addressed in terms of police accountability and accountability in general,” James Bible, one of the attorneys representing the family, said Monday. “... That day Billy needed help and he didn’t receive that help from those that are commissioned to protect and serve.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, but a claim filed as a precursor to the suit last year sought $25 million.

“It is tragic anytime a life is lost,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said in a statement. “In this case, the incident involving Mr. Langfitt was examined by the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office and found to be justified, as well as reviewed by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Internal Review Board which found the incident to be within Departmental policy. Pierce County has not been served with the lawsuit at issue, but if served, the County will defend the lawsuit.”

The lawsuit and News Tribune archives give this account of what happened:

Langfitt had a mental health emergency March 16, 2018, following the death of his grandfather and a job loss. He was supposed to travel to Portland the next day with his former girlfriend to see his parents and get mental health treatment.

The night before they were supposed to leave the woman “called 911 and told dispatch her friend was having a mental health crisis and she needed someone to help her get William V. Langfitt, IV, to the hospital,“ the lawsuit said.

At the time he was barefoot in the street near 252nd Street East and Mountain Highway East, holding a picture of his late grandfather. He was holding that photo and a letter about his grandfather when he died.

“Defendant Colby Edwards arrived on the scene, flung his door open and immediately drew his firearm,” the lawsuit said. “Defendant Colby Edwards did not attempt to negotiate or de-escalate the situation with William V. Langfitt, IV who was experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Edwards said he fired after Langfitt ran at his patrol vehicle and got into it, out of concern that Langfitt would be able to get the rifle inside.

Bible has said Langfitt was shot from behind while he was moving toward the car and that he then fell into it.

“Billy had nothing but a piece of paper in his hand at the time that an officer shot him repeatedly and took his life,” Bible said Monday. “... The family is hopeful that through the court process some amount of justice will prevail.”

About 11 months prior, the same deputy was one of five who shot at a suspected carjacker after the suspect crashed in Frederickson and appeared to reach for his waistband after deputies told him to show his hands. Prosecutors ruled that fatal shooting justified as well.