All teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. What does it mean for reopening schools?

Jayla Watje was moved to tears when she heard the news she was eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Honestly, I cried with relief,” the Tacoma teacher told The News Tribune.

K-12 educators and childcare workers became eligible to receive the vaccine on March 2 after President Joe Biden directed states to prioritize those workers.

Teachers across the state advocated for access to the vaccine prior to returning to in-person schooling.

Tacoma Education Association president Shannon Ergun said in an email that the announcement brought relief to many educators who want to be back in the classroom with students.

“The vaccine adds another layer of protection while we continue maintaining the protocols mandated by the state department of health,” Ergun wrote in an email.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department welcomed the news that educators are now eligible for vaccinations.

“Vaccinated teachers and staff will make our schools safer and move them closer to fully opening,” the department said in a recent blog post. “Another approved vaccine and increased vaccine production will get more vaccine into more arms faster.”

Still, school district officials said it doesn’t mean schools are going to immediately return to normal.

Tacoma Public Schools doesn’t plan to change its reopening plans, which involve students grades 3-12 returning throughout the month of March in a hybrid setting, which means two in-person days a week for secondary students.

Even with vaccination availability, district spokesperson Dan Voelpel said, the 6-foot distancing requirements are in place, which means the district does not have the space to bring students back full-time other than K-2. These grades have smaller class sizes, thanks to funding from the state several years ago.

Bethel School District said the 6-foot distancing requirement also means it would remain in hybrid learning.

“In regards to reopening schools full time, until the six-foot requirement changes, we will have to continue in the hybrid learning model we are currently using,” said district spokesperson Doug Boyles in an email. “All elementary students are currently in a hybrid model, with middle school students starting back next week and high school following at the end of the month.”

In classrooms, student desks are placed in rows 6 feet apart from center to center. Ergun said educators face students and move about the room providing support, putting them in close contact frequently with students.

“The added protection of vaccination supports not only the health of the educator but makes it much less likely that the educator could spread the virus to students,” she said.

Districts are currently working to find ways to help employees get vaccinated if they choose to do so.

Tacoma Public Schools has hosted two vaccination clinics put on by Rankos Pharmacy at Stadium High School that provided the first dose of the vaccine for 400 people. A third clinic was held at Mt. Tahoma High School on Sunday, with limited doses from Kirk’s Pharmacy for 200 more people. These clinics are by invitation and appointment only, according to the district.

Voelpel said the district is in active discussions with other entities to expand the clinics.

The Bethel School District has been in discussions with several organizations to provide locations for immunizations for staff and the community, said Boyles.

“As soon as we have dates and locations for an immunization clinic we will be informing staff. Until then, we are encouraging staff to get vaccinated through their own medical providers if possible,” he said.

There are around 21,000 K-12 teachers and staff in Pierce County, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

TPCHD said in a blog post Thursday that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will provide additional vaccine supply for this group and that the state Department of Health estimates 281,000 doses will be available in Washington through the program by the end of March.

“The program’s 9,000-plus pharmacies will prioritize vaccinating these groups during March. The pharmacies will also honor any existing appointments,” according to the blog post.

In Washington, pharmacies at national chains such as Costco, Rite Aid and Walmart are part of the program.

Even though teachers can now get vaccinated, Watje said that she still has concerns about in-person learning, including classrooms with lack of windows for fresh air and large cohorts of students.

Ergun said safety protocols like social distancing still need to be followed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We need systems solidified to ensure rapid access to vaccines for everyone who wants it,” Ergun said. “When we all work together, we will be able to beat this virus and move forward towards a healthier and safer future.”