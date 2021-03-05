Tacoma officer who used racial slur retires after internal investigation launched

Tacoma Police Department headquarters at 3701 S. Pine St. dperine@thenewstribune.com

A Tacoma police officer abruptly retired three days after an investigation was launched into his use of a racial slur while investigating a traffic collision.

Robert Vandormolen, 52, was placed on emergency suspension Feb. 12 after he told superiors he’d muttered the slur under his breath against a Black driver. Nobody apparently heard him because he was about 150 feet away from the involved parties, but the slur was recorded on his body camera, the department said.

Internal Affairs began investigating the incident and Vandormolen turned in his retirement papers Feb. 15, effective immediately.

Vandormolen, who is white, had been with the department since February 1993 and worked as a patrol officer. His annual salary was $113,488, according to public records.

“The actions of the former officer do not fall within the values of this department, which is why he was immediately placed on emergency suspension,” interim Police Chief Mike Ake said.

When Internal Affairs finishes its investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center, Ake said. Vandormolen could lose his certification, which would mean he could no longer work as a law enforcement officer.

Vandormolen could not be reached for comment Friday. Local Union 6, which represents sworn officers, did not respond to an email for comment.

The officer’s disciplinary records were not immediately available.

Body cameras are new in Tacoma, with the first ones being rolled out in December. All 250 or so officers received them by the end of February.

City officials spent $1.2 million to implement them in the first year, and it will cost $800,000 for each consecutive year.