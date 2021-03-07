Arrest follows possible vehicular homicide after woman is killed in crash near South Hill

A 31-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man is in custody after a fatality crash near South Hill Sunday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy

A 31-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man is in custody after a fatal crash near South Hill Sunday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman died at the scene. The man, who deputies say was “traveling at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to a social media post, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. estimated the man’s speed at close to 100 miles per hour.

Deputies also are checking whether the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he said.

At about 11 a.m., the man was headed west on 128th Street East. Meanwhile, the woman, driving a black SUV, was headed south on Canyon Road.

Deputies, citing witnesses, say the woman turned west onto 128th Street East just before the man in his white sedan reached the intersection.

“The white sedan struck the SUV from behind, then went up and over it before landing upside down on the road,” Sheriff’s Department officials said in the social media post.

The man suffered serious injuries but they were not considered life-threatening, Moss said.

He also said a section of road would remain closed for the next couple of hours as part of the investigation. That section is on 128th Street East, between 50th Avenue and Canyon Road.