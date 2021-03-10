Two people shot on Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon

Two people were shot on Interstate 5 in Lakewood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: The 35-year-old male shooter allegedly shot himself in the hand and that bullet then traveled into the female’s leg, according to the State Patrol. The two victims are residents of DuPont.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes inside a Ford Explorer around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol said. A 911 caller saw the woman in distress along the freeway shoulder. Samaritans aided her until emergency crews arrived.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The shooting occurred inside a car, according to the State Patrol. The female victim exited the vehicle and was found walking along the shoulder. The alleged shooter later exited the vehicle with a gun and was contacted by a State Patrol sergeant.

“The shooter pointed the gun toward the sergeant and then pointed it towards himself,” Burke said. The sergeant saw the gun was jammed. “The sergeant advanced on the shooter, grabbed the gun and was able to throw the gun down. The two ended up on the ground with the suspect in custody.”

Traffic approaching the scene near Bridgeport Way is backing up in both directions on the freeway.

The male and female victims were both shot at least once, Burke said. They have been transported to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.