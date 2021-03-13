Traffic alert: Port of Tacoma bridge to close to traffic for five days

The Hylebos Bridge in Tacoma will close for maintenance from March 15-19.

Port of Tacoma drivers who need to access the peninsula should use Taylor Way instead, according to the city.

The closure is part of a larger $24 million project by the city to upgrade Taylor Way, an major arterial serving the industrial and manufacturing center at the port. The road’s pavement wasn’t designed to carry heavy truckloads and is being reconstructed.

The project also will improve nearby intersections and add pedestrian facilities like sidewalks.

Construction started on the Taylor Way Rehabilitation project in the summer of 2020 and is anticipated to be completed later this year.