You can finally visit these two Tacoma libraries in person starting Tuesday

Library lovers, rejoice.

Two Tacoma libraries will open for patrons in person on a limited basis starting Tuesday.

Fern Hill Library, located at 765 S 84th St., and Swasey Library, located at 7001 6th Ave., will open for four 45-minute sessions Tuesday through Saturday. Patrons can browse the collection, pick up their holds, and access computers and printing, according to a Tacoma Public Library news release.

Patrons are encouraged to make appointments for their session at least 24 hours in advance. Walk-up entry to the libraries will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first session of each day is reserved for high-risk individuals.

To schedule a visit, visit tacomalibrary.org/visit-a-library, or call Fern Hill Library at 253-280-2910 or Swasey Library at 253-280-2970.

“The health of our staff and patrons is of utmost importance as we open our doors for these needed library services such as computer access, printing, and browsing the collection,” Tacoma Public Library Director Kate Larsen said in a news release. “We appreciate the community’s patience, as in our case, our recent Budget Closure set back our progress towards reopening. The lessons we learn from opening these two locations will set us up for success as we prepare to reopen more libraries in our system.”

Tacoma Public Library faced a budget deficit of $1 million due in part to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the system to have two week-long closures this year to save funding. One week-long closure occurred in February, and the second is scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 5.

Visiting hours

Tuesdays and Wednesdays

12 - 12:45 p.m. (for high-risk patrons)

1 - 1:45 p.m.

5 - 5:45 p.m.

6 - 6:45 p.m.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays

10 - 10:45 a.m. (for high-risk patrons)

11 - 11:45 a.m.

3 - 3:45 p.m.

4 - 4:45 p.m.

The library system is following the state’s “Healthy Washington” plan for reopening, which dictates that the number of patrons and staff in libraries cannot exceed 25 percent of total capacity. That can change to 50 percent when the county moves into Phase 3 on March 22, according to state guidance.

Patrons are required to wear masks and socially distance while inside the libraries, and staff will periodically clean surfaces.