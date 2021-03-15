Tacoma Public Schools superintendent will retire at the end of 2021-22 school year

Carla Santorno, Tacoma Public Schools superintendent, speaks at the STAR Center in Tacoma on April 26, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Tacoma Public Schools superintendent Carla Santorno has announced she plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Santorno’s last day will be June 30, 2022, according to a news release on Monday afternoon.

“I am now in a place to reflect on all the wonderful educators, teams and communities with whom I have worked. I feel a sense of accomplishment for all the good work we have done together,” Santorno said in the news release. “Here in Tacoma Public Schools, I am proud our entire organization has shown how all students can succeed in rigorous, advanced courses, how all students can graduate from high school and how all students can go on to a post-secondary education if they choose.”

Santorno started her career with Tacoma Public Schools in 2009 as deputy superintendent, working for then-Superintendent Art Jarvis. She became superintendent in July 2012.

“Santorno led the charge to aggressively improve Tacoma’s graduation rate, which rose to 89.9 percent in 2020 – the highest it’s been since the state began tracking it in 2003,” stated the press release.

Santorno will work with the school board to develop a transition plan for next school year.

“People have asked me from time to time when I would retire. I have always said I don’t want to stop until all students feel equally represented, until all students have the right, equitable access, coaching and nurturing to succeed,” Santorno said.

Santorno hopes to focus on that work in the next school year by building on the foundation of an equity initiative and training program already built by the district’s Equity Design Team, according to the news release. The work intends to “improve cultural awareness, competency, understanding, attitudes and behaviors of district employees.”

“I need to see that work through, because I firmly believe it will make a significant difference in the success and high achievement of all TPS students,” Santorno said.

Santorno has spent more than 40 years in education. She’s worked as a teacher, principal, administrator and superintendent in Denver Public Schools. She also worked for Seattle Public Schools as chief academic officer.

In 2016, the School Superintendents Association named Santorno the winner of its national Women in Leadership Award.