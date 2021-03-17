Wife says husband shot her. She lives, he doesn’t in Tacoma shooting

Police tape surrounds the scene of a crime in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

When police responded to a Tacoma shooting scene Sunday morning, a female victim said her husband had shot her.

Police quickly discovered her husband inside a residence. He had been shot as well.

The shooting became a homicide investigation after the man died Monday, Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

No other people are involved in the shooting, and the wife has not been arrested, Haddow said.

The incident began just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday when a resident in the 4400 block of South 49th Street called 911 to report a female neighbor was on their front porch with a gunshot wound.

The woman, 43, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the man, 55, was transported with life threatening injuries.

On Monday, the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.