Wild Waves hiring hundreds at virtual job fair next week

A regional theme park on Thursday announced plans to hire hundreds to work this summer.

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way will hold a virtual hiring event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday (March 24).

The park said it plans to fill 600 positions. Jobs include guest service roles in admissions, aquatics, rides, food service, retail, guest relations and park services.

The park plans a June opening, pending the state’s phased reopening guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pending state and local approval, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park is preparing to open on June 18 with new health and safety protocols in place, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as amusement and water park industry best practices,” according to the announcement.

The positions are open to applicants at any skill level age 16 and older. The jobs start at $13.75 an hour. Job perks include free park admission and flexible schedules.

Applicants must register for the event by 5 p.m. Monday, March 22. Those unable to attend can apply online. Go to wildwaves.com/jobs to register/apply.

Once scheduled for an interview time slot that day, applicants will take part in virtual group interviews, “allowing them to interact with park supervisors and other applicants, providing a unique opportunity to showcase their personality and learn more about the park environment,” according to the park’s announcement.

“Applications are reviewed daily with interviews and job offers taking place weekly,” the park noted.

The park said it will apply COVID-19 safety protocols to all staff and guests, including health screens. More information on its safety protocols: wildwaves.com/covid19.php.

So far, only the Pfizer COVID vaccine has been approved in the United States for those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, under the FDA emergency use authorization, are limited to those 18 and older. Wider access to vaccines and those qualifying are both expected next month, with all adults set to be eligible by May 1.