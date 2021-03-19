Longtime Steilacoom mayor Ron Lucas has died. He stepped down earlier this month

Ron Lucas, Steilacoom’s mayor for more than 20 years, died on Thursday.

Former Steilacoom Mayor Ron Lucas died Thursday, less than a month after his resignation for medical reasons.

Lucas, 75, died around 5 p.m., according to Steilacoom Mayor pro tempore Fred Crumley.

Lucas resigned March 2 after holding the mayoral seat for more than two decades.

Town administrator Paul Loveless told The News Tribune last week he and Lucas had discussed his running for another term in December, but the symptoms of his illness appeared in January.

“He has medical issues that are terminal and will not allow him to fill the role of the office,” Loveless said.

Loveless did not disclose details of Lucas’ medical condition.

Crumley thanked Lucas for his 28 years on Town Council and as mayor.

“Elected officials are often referred to as public servants. Mayor Lucas was an exceptional one,” he said in a statement.