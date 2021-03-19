Woman killed in Puyallup intersection after other driver allegedly runs red light

Getty Images

A woman driving an SUV was killed Friday evening after another driver allegedly ran a red light at a Puyallup intersection, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred in the three-way intersection of West Pioneer Avenue, 72nd Street East and Woodland Avenue East, on the city’s western limits.

The 63-year-old SUV driver died at the scene. The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle and a female passenger were transported to a local hospital, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss.

Police planned to arrest the suspect for vehicular homicide and assault, Moss said.

The wreck occurred just after 5 p.m. when the suspect’s vehicle, driving eastbound on 72nd Street, neared the intersection. Video surveillance from a nearby residence showed the traffic light to be solid red, Moss said.

The victim’s vehicle and others were passing through the intersection when the suspect’s vehicle entered at a high rate of speed, Moss said.

“He T-bones the SUV and pushes that vehicle into a light pole,” Moss said.

The suspect is also under investigation for being under the influence of controlled substances, Moss said.