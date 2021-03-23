Pierce council seeks investigator to examine sheriff’s run-in with Black newspaper carrier

The Pierce County Council wants an independent investigator to examine Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s confrontation of a Black man delivering newspapers in a Tacoma neighborhood. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Pierce County Council has instructed its staff to identify an independent investigator to examine Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s confrontation with a Black man who delivers newspapers in Troyer’s Tacoma neighborhood.

Chairman Derek Young announced in a Tuesday study session that the decision to search for an independent investigator was made following an executive session with a Pierce County prosecutor who advises the council on legal matters.

“The council has decided to direct staff to begin engaging an independent investigator in the matters related to Sheriff Troyer recently reported in news media and return to the council with a proposal to engage in that on its behalf,” Young said in the meeting.

No investigation timeline has been determined, Young told The News Tribune.

“We will have to have a vote on the contract, but, until then, this is just the direction we gave them to go find (an investigator),” he said.

Pierce County deputy prosecutor Ian Northrip told the council on Monday it has the power to investigate affairs of the county and the conduct of any county department, office or agency.

“And as part of that, can subpoena witnesses, can administer oaths, can take testimony and require the production of evidence and can invoke the power of any court of competent jurisdiction to carry out those powers ... to enforce the subpoenas,” he said in a Monday council session.

The office of sheriff is independently elected, and the council has no supervisory authority over Troyer.

Council member Hans Zeiger said he fully supports Young’s previous comments that the council is committed to civility, equity and acceptance.

“While we are dealing with an elected official, we want to maintain the trust in law enforcement,” Zeiger said.

During the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, Troyer confronted 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer as he was delivering newspapers. Troyer called 911 to report Altheimer threatened to kill him. The sheriff said at least three times in a nearly five-minute call that the newspaper carrier threatened him.

Altheimer denied making any threats, according to the police report of the incident. The police report indicates Troyer said Altheimer did not threaten him, contradicting statements in the 911 call.

In an interview with The News Tribune on Friday, Troyer, who is white, denied racially profiling Altheimer. Troyer said he never retracted his allegation that Altheimer threatened “to take me out” but told officers he didn’t want to do anything about the threat.

Troyer said he did not know the gender or race of the carrier when he went to investigate what he described as a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood.