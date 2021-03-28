South Sound can expect gusty winds through Sunday evening

A wind advisory is in effect for the Tacoma area, which could bring wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour through Sunday evening, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. Olympian file photo

A wind advisory is in effect for the Tacoma area, which could bring wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour through Sunday evening, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is not in effect for the Olympia area, where winds are not expected to be as strong, meteorologist Mike McFarland said Sunday.

Wind gusts in the Olympia area could top out at 25 miles per hour, he said.

In other areas of Puget Sound, the winds will be stronger, McFarland said.

The Vashon and Bainbridge Island areas can expect wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, while north of Seattle wind gusts will be even stronger.

Power outages are being reported on Whidbey and Camano islands, according to Puget Sound Energy data.

The weather system that blows through Sunday will be replaced by sunny weather on Monday, McFarland said.