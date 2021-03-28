Motorcyclist dies after wreck in University Place Saturday night

Getty Images

A 26-year-old man died at an area hospital after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle in University Place Saturday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

About 7:40 p.m., the man was headed north on Bridgeport Way West when he crashed into an SUV that had just turned north onto the same street in the area of 67th Avenue West, said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr.

According to three witnesses, excessive speed was thought to be a factor in the crash, Moss said. Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

The motorcyclist later died at Tacoma General Hospital, he said.