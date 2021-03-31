Full-day closure of popular Point Defiance Park road rescheduled. Detours in place

A day-long, full closure of Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park has been moved to Monday, April 5.

Previously, the closure was scheduled for Thursday, April 1.

The road will close to all vehicle, pedestrian and cycling traffic during the one-day closure. Crews will install and tie in a new water line to the park’s main supply line.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the Point Defiance Marina and the garden areas near the pond at the park entry will be open and fully accessible during the closure.

The closure is part of a wider bout of traffic detours on Five Mile Drive as crews work to replace an obsolete water supply line. The project is part of the year-long, $4 million infrastructure improvements that started at Owen Beach in February.

Temporary detours on Five Mile Drive began March 29 will continue until April 9.

Vehicles are detoured to Owen Beach entrance road, routed through a construction fencing tunnel and up through the Owen Beach exit back to Five Mile Drive. Owen Beach is not open to the public.

Traffic alerts can be found at metroparkstacoma.org.