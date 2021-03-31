3 teens injured, 1 dead in Pioneer Way wreck

Three teenagers were injured and another was killed Wednesday in a car wreck at Pioneer Way and Stewart Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A car with four teenagers inside crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday afternoon, killing one and injuring the others.

The car was traveling north at high speed on Pioneer Way between Tacoma and Puyallup, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

“The driver lost control at Stewart Ave., and the car went up an embankment and into a telephone pole,” the Sheriff’s Department Tweeted.

The injured youths were taken to area hospitals. The fourth teenager was declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department said the road would be closed through the evening commute for an investigation.