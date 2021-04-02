Arrest made in filmed attack on Asian couple in Tacoma

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A teenage boy was arrested Friday in connection with a filmed attack on an Asian couple that Tacoma police have been investigating as a hate crime.

The investigation began after a video of the November attack recently surfaced on social media.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for the assault. He has been charged with second degree assault, according to Tacoma police.

The assaulted couple filed a police report Nov. 19 but it made no mention of the attack being racially motivated, police said.

The video shows an older couple walking on the sidewalk when a young man runs up to them and repeatedly punches the man. The woman calls out for help in Korean and one of the attackers can be heard saying, “Gotcha.”

The couple’s daughter came forward this week after seeing the video of the attack.