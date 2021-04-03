Full day closure of Five Mile Drive delayed, detours remain in place

Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park, seen closed Oct. 16, is now closed for the second time in a week because of a water leak. dperine@thenewstribune.com

A day-long closure of Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park, scheduled for April 5, has been delayed.

The closure was originally scheduled for April 1, then rescheduled for April 5. Metro Parks Tacoma has not announced a new date for the closure.

The closure was planned so crews could install and tie in a new water line to the park’s main supply line. Traffic detours installed on March 29 will remain in place through April 9 as crews work to replace an obsolete water supply line. The project is part of a year-long, $4 million infrastructure improvement that started at Owen Beach in February.

Vehicles are detoured to Owen Beach entrance road, routed through a construction fencing tunnel and up through the Owen Beach exit back to Five Mile Drive. Owen Beach is currently closed to the public.

Traffic alerts can be found at metroparkstacoma.org.