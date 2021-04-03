Local

Looking to worship in-person on Easter Sunday? Reservations are hard to come by

Churches around Pierce County have started offering in-person worship services, but this Easter Sunday many are asking parishioners to make a reservation before they attend.

If you’re looking to worship on Sunday, you might be hard-pressed to find an open seat. Here’s a schedule of what some churches in Pierce County are offering tomorrow:

Easter Sunday Services

University Place Presbyterian Church

In-person: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., limited to 400 people at each service.

Online: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Live stream or Facebook Live.

St Patrick’s Catholic Church

In-Person: 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are both at capacity.

Online: 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. live stream available on Youtube or online.

St Charles Borromeo (Tacoma)

In-person: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Online: Livestream online for 10 a.m service only.

St Mark’s Lutheran Church by the Narrows

In-Person and Online: 10 a.m. service with seats available in person, or live stream on Facebook or on their website: smlutheran.org.

Chapel hill Presbyterian Church

In-Person: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Online: All services will be available online on Facebook and Youtube.

Life Center (Tacoma)

In-Person: Life Center on Union Ave. will offer in-person worship at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.; the 28th Ave. E. location will offer in-person services at 9 and 11 a.m.; the Mullen St. location will offer in-person services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Online: Each campus has its own live stream for every service, they can be found on their websites.

Motion Church

In-Person: 9 and 11 a.m. at Puyallup and South Hill locations, 10 a.m. at Bonney Lake location.

Online: All services available online.

Immanuel Presbyterian Church

In-Person: Parking lot worship at 10:30 a.m.

Online: Parking lot service will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Our Savior Lutheran Church

In-Person: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Online: All services will be available live online.

St Leo Church

In-Person: 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Online: Both services will be available online.

Anchor Church

In-Person: 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. at both the Central and Lincoln locations.

Online: All services will be available online.

Evangelical Reformed Church

In-Person: 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Online: Both services will be available online.

Hope Community Church

In-Person and Online: 5 p.m., no reservation required. Live stream is available online.

Resurrection Church

In-Person: 8:30, 10 and 11 a.m., no reservation required.

Online: All services are available live online.

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church

In-Person: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Online: Live stream is available for 10 a.m. service only.

