Local
Looking to worship in-person on Easter Sunday? Reservations are hard to come by
Churches around Pierce County have started offering in-person worship services, but this Easter Sunday many are asking parishioners to make a reservation before they attend.
If you’re looking to worship on Sunday, you might be hard-pressed to find an open seat. Here’s a schedule of what some churches in Pierce County are offering tomorrow:
Easter Sunday Services
University Place Presbyterian Church
In-person: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., limited to 400 people at each service.
- Reservations online are closed; however, a church spokesperson said they expect to have “plenty of room” for walk-in visitors.
Online: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Live stream or Facebook Live.
St Patrick’s Catholic Church
In-Person: 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are both at capacity.
Online: 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. live stream available on Youtube or online.
St Charles Borromeo (Tacoma)
In-person: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Online: Livestream online for 10 a.m service only.
St Mark’s Lutheran Church by the Narrows
In-Person and Online: 10 a.m. service with seats available in person, or live stream on Facebook or on their website: smlutheran.org.
Chapel hill Presbyterian Church
In-Person: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- Registrations for in-person services are sold out.
Online: All services will be available online on Facebook and Youtube.
Life Center (Tacoma)
In-Person: Life Center on Union Ave. will offer in-person worship at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.; the 28th Ave. E. location will offer in-person services at 9 and 11 a.m.; the Mullen St. location will offer in-person services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Online: Each campus has its own live stream for every service, they can be found on their websites.
Motion Church
In-Person: 9 and 11 a.m. at Puyallup and South Hill locations, 10 a.m. at Bonney Lake location.
Online: All services available online.
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
In-Person: Parking lot worship at 10:30 a.m.
Online: Parking lot service will be live-streamed on YouTube.
Our Savior Lutheran Church
In-Person: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
In-person services require a reservation, all services are sold out.
Online: All services will be available live online.
St Leo Church
In-Person: 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Online: Both services will be available online.
Anchor Church
In-Person: 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. at both the Central and Lincoln locations.
Online: All services will be available online.
Evangelical Reformed Church
In-Person: 8:30 and 10 a.m.
- In-person services require a reservation, both services are sold out.
Online: Both services will be available online.
Hope Community Church
In-Person and Online: 5 p.m., no reservation required. Live stream is available online.
Resurrection Church
In-Person: 8:30, 10 and 11 a.m., no reservation required.
Online: All services are available live online.
St Andrew’s Episcopal Church
In-Person: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Online: Live stream is available for 10 a.m. service only.
Comments