Looking to worship in-person on Easter Sunday? Reservations are hard to come by

Looking to worship on Easter Sunday? Area churches around Pierce County are offering live streams. In this 2002 file photo, Holy Rosary Church in Tacoma is shown framed by Mount Rainier at sunset. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Churches around Pierce County have started offering in-person worship services, but this Easter Sunday many are asking parishioners to make a reservation before they attend.

If you’re looking to worship on Sunday, you might be hard-pressed to find an open seat. Here’s a schedule of what some churches in Pierce County are offering tomorrow:

Easter Sunday Services

University Place Presbyterian Church

In-person: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., limited to 400 people at each service.

Reservations online are closed; however, a church spokesperson said they expect to have “plenty of room” for walk-in visitors.

Online: 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Live stream or Facebook Live.

St Patrick’s Catholic Church

In-Person: 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are both at capacity.

Online: 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. live stream available on Youtube or online.

St Charles Borromeo (Tacoma)

In-person: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Online: Livestream online for 10 a.m service only.

St Mark’s Lutheran Church by the Narrows

In-Person and Online: 10 a.m. service with seats available in person, or live stream on Facebook or on their website: smlutheran.org.

Chapel hill Presbyterian Church

In-Person: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Registrations for in-person services are sold out.

Online: All services will be available online on Facebook and Youtube.

Life Center (Tacoma)

In-Person: Life Center on Union Ave. will offer in-person worship at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.; the 28th Ave. E. location will offer in-person services at 9 and 11 a.m.; the Mullen St. location will offer in-person services at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Online: Each campus has its own live stream for every service, they can be found on their websites.

Motion Church

In-Person: 9 and 11 a.m. at Puyallup and South Hill locations, 10 a.m. at Bonney Lake location.

Online: All services available online.

Immanuel Presbyterian Church

In-Person: Parking lot worship at 10:30 a.m.

Online: Parking lot service will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Our Savior Lutheran Church

In-Person: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

In-person services require a reservation, all services are sold out.

Online: All services will be available live online.

St Leo Church

In-Person: 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Online: Both services will be available online.

Anchor Church

In-Person: 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. at both the Central and Lincoln locations.

Online: All services will be available online.

Evangelical Reformed Church

In-Person: 8:30 and 10 a.m.

In-person services require a reservation, both services are sold out.

Online: Both services will be available online.

Hope Community Church

In-Person and Online: 5 p.m., no reservation required. Live stream is available online.

Resurrection Church

In-Person: 8:30, 10 and 11 a.m., no reservation required.

Online: All services are available live online.

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church

In-Person: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Online: Live stream is available for 10 a.m. service only.