Tacoma community centers are reopening this month —with conditions. Here are the dates

Four community centers run by Metro Parks Tacoma will reopen this month as state COVID-19 regulations ease.

The centers will open on the following days:

People’s Center: April 19

Center at Norpoint: April 20

STAR Center: April 26

Eastside Community Center: April 26

Things won’t be completely back to normal, however.

All centers will open with limited hours, and visitors will be required to wear masks and adhere to 6-foot social distancing requirements.

“In compliance with the Governor’s directives around pools, fitness and recreation spaces, visitors can expect reduced capacities, stringent cleaning protocols, and customer check-in,” Metro Parks said in an announcement last week.

STAR Center and People’s Center will have limited hours during the week due to youth camps, which will end at the end of the school year. Hours will be expanded at all centers in July.

In March, Metro Parks said it would be discontinuing individual prices and passes for each center in favor of one universal community center pass in order to increase access for members and standardize prices.

The All Center Pass allows members access to all four centers, three indoor pools, all outdoor fitness classes, and to Metro Parks’ new online virtual community center. Passes went on sale Monday, ranging from $32-$42 per month depending on age. Lower prices are available for people needing financial assistance.

Metro Parks Tacoma has been preparing the centers to reopen for the past month.

Two of the centers, Center at Norpoint and Eastside Community Center, were being used as temporary emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

In Phase 3 of the state’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan, indoor sports and fitness establishments can open at a 50 percent capacity.

Metro Parks Tacoma community centers have remained closed while other fitness and recreation facilities have reopened or operated under limited capacity.

“Based on our unique programming and funding model, the decision was made to keep the centers closed until they were able to reopen again in a fiscally responsible manner,” according to Metro Parks. “The new pricing structure, and increased capacity limits in the Governor’s Phase 3 are making this reopening a happy reality.”

For fitness class hours and more information, visit metroparkstacoma.org.

People’s Center, 1602 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

▪ Opens Monday, April 19

▪ Center Hours:

7-8 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Wednesday)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Free open gym 2-5 p.m. Sunday

▪ Pool Hours:

7 a.m. to noon and 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Wednesday)

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE

▪ Opens Tuesday, April 20

▪ Center Hours:

6 a.m. to noon and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (closed Monday)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Free open gym 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Pool hours to be announced.

STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St.

▪ Opens Monday, April 26

▪ Center Hours:

5-8 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (closed Thursday)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Eastside Community Center, 1721 E 56th St.

▪ Opens Monday, April 26

▪ Center Hours:

7 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Tuesday)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

1-6 p.m. Sunday

Free open gym 2-5 p.m. Saturday

▪ Pool Hours to be announced