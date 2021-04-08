Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Canyon Road

A driver traveling in the wrong lane on Canyon Road in Pierce County collided with a semi truck Thursday. The driver of the car was killed. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A driver traveling in the wrong lanes on Canyon Road East in South Hill collided head-on with a semi truck Thursday afternoon and died at the scene, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 12:19 p.m. accident closed the road until about 4 p.m., said Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss.

Moss said the 42-year-old female driver was headed north in the southbound lanes of Canyon Road when she collided with the truck just north of 122nd Street Court East.

The woman, the sole occupant of her vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Canyon Road is three lanes in each direction in that area. A low concrete barrier separates the two directions.

Investigators have not determined why the car driver was in the wrong lane. She apparently made no effort to stop, Moss said.