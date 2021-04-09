Spring break forecast: Winter, immediately followed by summer

Daffodils peeking through the gaps of a picket fence is a sure sign of spring arriving said Bernie Howell, who dodged raindrops to walk her Chihuahua mix “Squirt” on Edwards Drive in Gig Harbor. “Today seems like a spring day with the mix of sun and rain,” said Howell. dperine@thenewstribune.com

It only seems like Mother Nature is skipping spring this year.

This weekend’s forecast of rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains will quickly be followed by a week of sunshine with highs possibly breaking the 70-degree mark.

A weather system moves into the area Friday evening with rain and wind. There will be a 90% chance of precipitation on Saturday along with more wind, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Cascades passes Saturday and Sunday with an 80% chance of snow at Snoqualmie Pass. Up to five inches of snow is possible, the Weather Service said.

Foothill regions of Pierce and King counties such as Enumclaw and Buckley could see snow, the Weather Service said.

Lower Puget Sound residents could wake to a frosty morning Sunday with a low at or near freezing.

Then, the sun gets to work.

The sun sticks around all week with daytime highs gradually increasing from the low 50s on Sunday to 73 on Saturday, April 17.