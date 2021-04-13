Man left with life-threatening injuries after Tacoma hit-and-run Tuesday

Tacoma police investigate the scene of a hit-and-run incident involving a car and pedestrian at the intersection of South 34th Street and Fawcett Avenue on Tuesday evening. Tacoma Police

A 45-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Tacoma on Tuesday evening.

Tacoma police say they are investigating the scene of the hit and run at the intersection of South 34th Street and Fawcett Ave.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said the victim was crossing South 34th when he was struck by the westbound vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not yet released a suspect or vehicle description.