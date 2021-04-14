Local
Sunny days here to stay in Tacoma, and temps could reach 80 this weekend
Spring might have started a bit chilly, but sunny days and warmer temperatures are here to stay. For a few days, at least.
The Tacoma-Seattle area is likely to have its first 70-degree day of the year and possibly inch up to 80 this weekend.
“A Northwest spring heatwave is about to begin,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.
Thursday is when it really warms up with a high of 70 in Tacoma. Forecasters expect it to reach 76 this weekend.
It could hit 80 on Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which would tie the record for highest temperature on that date, according to the National Weather Service.
Same goes in Olympia, which could also tie for a record high of 80 degrees this weekend.
If warmer temps do stick around through Monday, another record could be tied: most consecutive days in April of 70 or above. That record has tied four times already in 2016, 1934, 1926 and 1897.
Slightly cooler weather is expected to return Tuesday.
