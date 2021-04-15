Man critically wounded Thursday by Pierce County deputy in Buckley shooting

Getty Images

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man in Buckley Thursday afternoon after the victim produced a handgun during a domestic violence call, the Tacoma Police Department said.

Deputies were called to the scene in 14900 block of 277nd Ave. E. about 1:45 p.m. Sometime after arriving, the man produced a handgun.

After the shooting, deputies administered life-saving aid to the man, Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The victim was transported via helicopter to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, she said.