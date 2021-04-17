Property with historic ties to Lakewood-area castle for sale at just under $3M

Exterior of the Thornewood Carriage House, 4 Thornewood Lane SW, Lakewood, now for sale for just under $3 million. Hjelseth Pilant Real Estate of RE/MAX Northwest Realtors

If you have a spare $3 million or so, there’s a historic Lakewood property in your price range for sale.

The Thornewood Carriage House, 4 Thornewood Lane SW, Lakewood is a notable 6,489-square-foot four bedroom, six bathroom property that’s on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a national landmark with its ties to the original Thornewood Castle.

It’s listed at just under $3 million. According to its promotional materials from Hjelseth Pilant Real Estate of RE/MAX Northwest Realtors:

“Constructed of strong masonry walls that consist of concrete and brick with steel reinforcement providing superior structural value to last multiple lifetimes. This was the exact intentions of Mr. Chester Thorne, a successful financier and one of the founders of the Port of Tacoma who spared no expense to create the Thornewood estate as a ‘labor of love’ for his family in 1907.”

Thorne is a well-known figure in Pacific Northwest history, specifically Tacoma, who was instrumental in the business development of South Sound as well as the development of Camp Lewis, later becoming Fort Lewis, now known as Joint-Base Lewis McChord.

The house, built in 1909, includes antique glass and light fixtures, and features elaborate woodwork and marble. It also includes a chef’s kitchen and recreation facility, among many other features.

The grounds include a guesthouse over a detached garage on the site, which is just under an acre near American Lake.

A virtual tour of the home, more photos and listing information can be viewed at thornewoodcarriagehouse.com and bit.ly/3tsKMWL