Tacoma mayor will give 2021 State of City in four-part series after ‘year of hardship’

It’s been a tough past year, said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodards will be giving her annual State of the City Address virtually again this year in a four-part series airing the first four Mondays in the month of May. Last year’s State of the City Address was also virtual.

“As we emerge from a year of unprecedented and unforeseen hardship – and embrace the need for innovation, compassion and change – I’m going to focus on how we lift and strengthen our economy, our neighbors and our community as a whole,” Woodards said in a news release Tuesday. “But I am not charting our path forward alone. As a city, we are transforming our destiny together.”

Woodards will tackle the following topics each Monday starting May 3: Economy, Neighbors, Community and Path Forward.

“In this series, I will be joined by community leaders representing a variety of sectors who are helping shape our future in these historic times, and we will be discussing recovery, resilience and the strength of working collaboratively to drive greater results,” Woodards said.

Mayor Woodards’ remarks can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma. The public is invited to tune in and join the conversation on social media using #SOTC253. TV Tacoma can be viewed on both the Click! (via Rainier Connect) and Comcast Cable systems.