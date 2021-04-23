AG to launch criminal investigation into Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Ed Troyer was sworn in as Pierce County Sheriff on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 Courtesy photo

The Washington state Attorney General’s Office is launching a criminal investigation into Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.

The investigation comes at the request of Gov. Jay Inslee, who made the announcement Friday.

“The initial reports of these events were very concerning to me, and I had hoped to see some action taken to initiate a criminal investigation at the local level,” Inslee said in a written statement. “But, to my knowledge, that has not happened almost three months after the incident. So now the state is stepping in.”

One possible charge Attorney General Bob Ferguson is considering is false reporting.

“We will conduct a diligent, fact-based review,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Troyer said Friday he had not been notified by state officials about the investigation and did not know details.

“I welcome any and all investigations,” he said.

Troyer has been widely criticized for the Jan. 27 incident near his Tacoma home.

After seeing headlights going up and down neighboring driveways about 2:15 a.m. Troyer got in his personal SUV and went to see what was happening. He has said he only planned on jotting down the license plate number if he could find the vehicle.

Sedrick Altheimer, 24, noticed the SUV following him and stopped to confront Troyer.

That prompted the newly elected sheriff to call 911 and tell dispatchers a man had threatened to kill him. He requested one or two patrol cars to the scene, according to audio of the nearly five-minute call with dispatchers, but his call prompted an officer-in-trouble signal, and 42 law enforcement officers started to respond. Most were called off after the first Tacoma patrol car arrived and found no signs of danger.

A police report written by officer Chad Lawless says Troyer “advised that Altheimer never threatened him and he did not observe Altheimer with any weapons.”

Troyer said Tacoma police misunderstood him when he said he didn’t want anything done about the carrier’s alleged threat.

Altheimer told officers no threats were made during his conversation with Troyer.

There is no body camera footage of Troyer speaking with the officer because Lawless said he forgot to grab his body camera off the charger in his rush to get to the scene.

Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance and other activist groups have called for a criminal investigation into Troyer’s actions and for him to resign. Signs reading “Resign, Ed” have cropped up throughout Tacoma.

The Pierce County Council hired former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Brian Moran to investigate Troyer’s confrontation with Altheimer.

No timeline has been given for that investigation to be complete.