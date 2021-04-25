3 people killed after horrific wreck on northbound I-5 in Cowlitz County on Saturday

Three people died at the scene of a horrific wreck Saturday morning after a car crashed into two vehicles parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

One of those victims, a tow-truck driver, was standing between his truck and the vehicle he was assisting at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

About 7:50 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old Longview woman was headed north on I-5 in a 2011 BMW.

Troopers say she drove off the road and crashed into a 2013 Kia Sorrento, which then pushed the Kia into the tow-truck driver and his truck.

Three people were in the Kia and two of them died, a man and woman in their 50s from Battle Ground, Washington. The third person, a 25-year-old man also from Battle Ground, was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The tow-truck driver was a 63-year-old man from Longview.

The Longview woman, who troopers think was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was injured and also taken to an area hospital, according to the State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.